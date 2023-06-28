The United States has arrested four Mexicans linked to the death of 53 migrants in June of last year. The Department of Justice has reported on Tuesday the arrest, carried out on Monday in the Texas cities of San Antonio, Houston and Marshall, of alleged members of a human trafficking network. The discovery of fifty bodies in an abandoned trailer box shocked several countries a year ago and reminded the world how deadly the route thousands of people travel to reach this country is.

The detainees, all of Mexican nationality, are Riley Covarrubias Ponce, 30 years old; Felipe Orduna Torres, 28; Luis Alberto Rivera Leal, 37, and Armando González Ortega, 53. All of them were part of a criminal organization that trafficked people from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, according to the Department of Justice. The Prosecutor’s Office has accused them of two crimes of human trafficking, to different degrees. If found guilty after trial, they can be sentenced to life in prison. This week’s arrests are in addition to those of four other suspects made in 2022.

The alleged perpetrators of the tragedy that occurred on June 27, 2023 had discussed “how to consolidate costs, reduce risks, and maximize profits” about the routes, guides, safe houses, and transportation through which they would move the citizens of the aforementioned nations. “The organization had a variety of tractors and trailers for its human trafficking operations, some of these were stored in a private parking lot in San Antonio,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“Smugglers abuse migrants’ hope for a better life, but their only priority is to get rich,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. The official assures that the arrest of those involved in the heinous crime is a sign that there will be no impunity for those who take advantage of the most vulnerable. “Traffickers who put people’s lives at risk for profit will not be able to hide for long: we will find them and bring them to justice,” he added.

This Tuesday, a man walks among the 53 crosses of the makeshift memorial at the site where the migrants were found. Eric Gay (AP)

The investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office affirm that days before the macabre discovery, Covarrubias, Orduña and others exchanged among themselves the names of the people they would transport. The group obtained the box from the trailer and delivered it to the driver of the vehicle, Homero Zamorano, who was detained by the authorities in July 2022 along with Christian Martínez. Orduna provided Zamorano with an address in Laredo, where he would have to pick up the 66 migrants, including eight minors and a pregnant woman.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Prosecutors handling the case assure that the defendants knew that the air conditioning in the box was not working properly, so the migrants did not have cold air in confinement. When the alleged members of the criminal organization opened the doors of the box, after a three-hour journey from Laredo to San Antonio and two checkpoints, they found that 48 of the people on board had died. They all fled from there. Authorities found the trailer and transferred 16 others to hospitals in the region. Five migrants died there.

“Dozens of desperate and vulnerable men, women and children placed their trust in traffickers who abandoned them in a locked trailer until they died in the harsh Texas summer,” said Jaime Esparza, one of the lead prosecutors on the case. The tragedy continues to be investigated by a special body made up of elements from various areas such as the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, the Immigration Police (ICE), the FBI, the Bureau of Tobacco and Firearms, the Police Department of San Antonio, the office of the sheriff Bexar County and other local law enforcement.

As part of its effort to reduce historic immigration figures, President Joe Biden’s Administration launched a major operation in April of last year to break up human trafficking networks. The first six months of this coordinated effort between various security agencies resulted in the arrest of more than 5,000 members of these criminal gangs that operate in Central and North America. Some of the detainees were apprehended in Guatemala and Mexico, countries where more than 200 mobile phones, weapons and ammunition, and $240,000 have also been seized.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.