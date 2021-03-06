US border agents detained almost 100,000 migrants at the US-Mexico border in February, a figure that exceeds 78,000 records in January and shows a panorama of migratory growth with the entry of Joe’s Democratic government. Biden.

Almost 100,000 migrants were detained during February at the border between the United States and Mexico for trying to cross irregularly, two reserved sources confirmed to the Reuters agency. It is the highest figure recorded in February since 2006.

The record shows the growing number of migrants arriving at the border in the first months of the Democratic administration of Joe Biden, who dedicated himself to reversing some of the more restrictive immigration policies of his predecessor, former Republican President Donald Trump, during the first weeks of its Administration.

Just last Wednesday, US Border Patrol agents detained at least 4,500 migrants who were crossing the border irregularly.

The debate around migrant minors takes on a fundamental role: Increasing numbers of children and youth are arriving at the border without a responsible adult or legal guardian to take care of them, so in recent weeks US officials have been forced to take steps to expedite their delivery to sponsors in the United States and to promote housing options so that they can have a decent life within the territory.

Trump: the border “is totally out of control”

Trump affirmed this Friday that the border with Mexico “is totally out of control”, holding the Biden Administration responsible and suggesting that the Democratic Government put an end to what he described as a “border nightmare.”

“There has never been a moment on our southern border like the one that is happening now, but what is more important is what is about to happen: (…) illegal immigrants from all corners of the earth will come to our border and will never be returned, “said Trump in a statement from his office, based in Palm Beach (Florida), where he has resided since last January.

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, sent a letter to Biden requesting a meeting to discuss the issue, stating that he was “very concerned” with the immigration decisions that the current president has made.

“We must acknowledge the border crisis, develop a plan and, in no uncertain terms, strongly discourage the people of Mexico and Central America from making the dangerous journey to our southern border,” McCarthy wrote in the letter.

The White House pronounces

Jen Psaki, the White House press chief, answered several questions in her daily press conference regarding Trump’s remarks against Biden.

Psaki said that they will not pay attention to suggestions from the previous government on migration issues, whose policy on this matter “was not only inhumane but ineffective,” according to the press officer.

“We are going to go our own way and that includes treating children with humanity and respect and ensuring that they are safe when they cross our borders.”

With Reuters and EFE