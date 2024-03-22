The United States classified the attack in a concert hall in the Russian capital, Moscow, as “terrible” this Friday (22), the deadliest in decades.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, however, stated that, so far, there is no indication that Ukraine, which is facing Russian forces on its territory, has “any involvement” with what happened.

“There is no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians, were involved in the shooting,” the spokesperson said.

Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in a Telegram message that Ukraine had “nothing to do” with what happened.

“In relation to the events in the Crocus, in the Russian suburbs, where certain events took place today, some shootings, some terrorist actions by unidentified people, let's be clear, Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with these events,” he said.

“Terrorist attacks do not solve any problem,” Podoliak emphasized, noting that in more than two years of war Kiev “has never carried out attacks” of this type, “unlike, by the way, Russia itself, which uses terrorist attacks.”

The Kremlin, for its part, said it will “find and destroy senior Ukrainian officials” if Kiev is linked to the attacks.

“If it is established that these are terrorists from the 'Kiev regime' they must all be found and destroyed mercilessly, like terrorists,” wrote former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, who is also vice-president of the country's Security Council. .

The attack on the concert hall, which left around 40 dead and more than 100 injured, was described by Russian authorities as a “terrorist act”.

Kirby expressed condolences to the victims and highlighted the seriousness of the images circulating in the media.

“The images are horrific and difficult to watch, our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible attack,” he said.

The US Embassy in Moscow had issued an alert on March 8, warning Americans and the Russian government about possible plans by extremists to carry out attacks in the country, coinciding with the proximity of the Russian presidential elections. However, Kirby clarified that Washington had no prior knowledge of the attack that occurred this Friday.

Hours before the American alert issued on the 8th, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that it had prevented an attack on a synagogue in Moscow, planned by a cell of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Following the incident, the US State Department advised all Americans in Russia to avoid concerts or shopping centers and to stay at home.