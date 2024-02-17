Estonia will use confiscated Russian funds to assess damage in Ukraine

The United States has revealed the purpose of transferring confiscated Russian funds to Estonia. Information was published on the US Department of Justice website.

Washington transferred almost 500 thousand dollars (46.2 million rubles) from “confiscated Russian funds” to Tallinn to help Ukraine. The transfer was the first such case, the statement said.

The confiscated funds were transferred to Estonia, since circumstances “do not allow them to be directly transferred to Ukraine.” Estonia will spend the amount on “a project to expedite damage assessment and critical repairs to the Ukrainian electricity distribution and transmission system, which was targeted by Russian forces.”

The US Department of Justice also explained that these funds “were confiscated by the United States after the exposure of an illegal procurement network that was trying to import into Russia a US-made high-precision machine tool used in the defense sector and in the field of nuclear proliferation.”

Earlier, Estonian authorities called on the European Union to confiscate Russia's frozen assets before the US presidential election to establish long-term policy. “It is very important that the assets are confiscated before the end of the year or, preferably, before the US elections. If we wait too long, it may be too late,” said Chancellor of the Estonian Foreign Ministry Yonatana Vseviova.