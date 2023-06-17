Merrick Garland, US attorney general, presents the report’s conclusions this Friday in Minneapolis. STEPHEN MATUREN (AFP)

The police reform that in 2020 seemed to derive as a result of the protests over the death of the African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a white officer is still pending, despite the promise of the Joe Biden Administration to undertake a deep review on excessive use of force and other manifestations of police brutality. Little or nothing has changed since then: Blacks and Hispanics remain the usual suspects, questioned and arrested daily on the streets of the United States at a disproportionate rate compared to any white American. Hence, the conclusions of an investigation launched in 2021 following Floyd’s death have not surprised anyone. Minneapolis police officers routinely use excessive force and discriminate against blacks and Native Americans, the US Department of Justice confirmed this Friday when presenting the investigation it promoted. That is, the documented proof of systemic racism in the institution.

In addition to the abuse of power, the city police also frequently resort to the use of tasers (stun guns) and opening fire unnecessarily, according to the report; also to discriminate against people with disabilities and unduly repress protesters and journalists. The investigation was launched in April 2021 after a white former police officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murdering Floyd, a black man, by suffocating him with his knee on the neck while keeping Floyd handcuffed and lying on the ground. the ground for more than nine minutes.

The promised police reform will have to be addressed now, thanks to the results of the report. It will be part of an agreement, or consent decree, which will be negotiated with the Department of Justice and will be supervised by a federal judge, Attorney General Merrick Garland (US Justice Minister) has announced.

“We found that the Minneapolis Police Department routinely uses excessive force, often when it is not necessary, including unfair deadly force and the unreasonable use of stun guns,” Garland said at a news conference in the city’s federal courthouse. .

Garland, flanked by the mayor and the city’s police chief at the news conference, said police officers shoot people without assessing whether there is a threat and systematically violate residents’ civil rights. “Many officers do their difficult job with professionalism, courage and respect, but the patterns and practices we observed made what happened to George Floyd possible,” the attorney general said.

Floyd’s murder in May 2020, captured on mobile phone video of a bystander, sparked the largest wave of protests against police brutality and racism in the US, with aftershocks around the world. He also focused on common incidents in which African-Americans were victims of police errors or abuses, such as the murder of the young Breonna Taylor in 2020, shortly before Floyd’s, due to the “aggressive style, especially against blacks” of the police. , as confirmed in March by another report from the Department of Justice. An investigation by civil rights NGOs recently found that the New York police question and arrest blacks and Hispanics on the street in an incomparable proportion to that suffered by whites.

Many in Minneapolis denounced in May 2020, while Floyd’s last words during his agony still reverberated (“I can’t breathe… I can’t breathe”), that the excessive use of force by police officer Chauvin was not an exceptional case, but rather one more case of the routine of police abuses against the black inhabitants. The report presented this Friday in Minneapolis corroborates this, recording several incidents in which city police officers “did not hold themselves accountable for their racist conduct” until there was a public protest over their intervention.

Chauvin ended up being sentenced to 22 years in prison for manslaughter in June 2021 and another 20 after pleading guilty to excessive use of force and discrimination. Three other officers implicated in the case have also been tried and convicted on federal and state charges.

From the Floyd caseWith the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, scrutiny over police action against minorities has increased, even though Biden’s promised police reform has not been substantiated except circumstantially, and only now, as a result of the report , that of the department of Minneapolis is undertaken, instead of a systematic or general one of all the metropolitan departments of the country. So far, Justice has negotiated similar federal supervision agreements in Ferguson (Missouri), Baltimore and Cleveland. The negotiation with the Minneapolis police is expected to last several months. Last year, two years after Floyd’s death, Biden resorted to an executive order to limit the use of weapons and force, but only for federal application, not local, and bypassing the legislative route and with it Republican opposition.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey welcomed the report’s findings without surprise. “The data and facts that the DOJ has presented in these findings are consistent with what communities of color have been telling us for many years, in fact, generations.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.