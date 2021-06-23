The US Justice Department said the United States had seized 33 websites used by the Islamic Radio and Television Union of Iran and three websites operated by the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah faction.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US government source said that the Ministry of Justice blocked, on Tuesday, about 36 websites, many of them linked to Iranian disinformation activities, adding that an official announcement is expected.

The source spoke in Washington after notices appeared earlier on Tuesday on a number of Iranian websites saying they had been seized by the US government as part of a law enforcement action.

Iranian news agencies said that the US government had seized several Iranian media websites and others affiliated with groups linked to Iran, such as the Yemeni Houthi militia.

“This site has been seized,” wrote in Arabic on the Al Masirah TV website, which is run by the Houthi militia.

Under the phrase, in English, “Al-Masira.net has been seized by the United States Government under a Seizure Order… as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, the Office of Export Enforcement, and the FBI.”

“The US authorities have closed the Al-Alam TV website,” Iran’s Arabic-language Al-Alam TV channel said on its Telegram channel.

The notices appeared days after the election of Ebrahim Raisi as the new president of Iran, and after envoys from Iran and six major countries, including the United States, postponed their talks on reviving the 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement and returned to their country’s capitals for consultations.

Notices also appeared on the websites of Iran’s Press TV and Lulu, which broadcasts from Britain.

“Apparently a coordinated action, a similar message appears on the websites of Iranian and regional TV channels alleging that the domains of the sites have been seized by the US government,” Press TV said on Twitter.

In October, US prosecutors seized a network of Internet domains they said were used in a campaign by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to spread disinformation around the world.

The US Department of Justice said at the time that it had taken control of 92 domains used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to appear as media outlets targeting audiences in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.