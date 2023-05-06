US selects companies to develop nuclear-proof space communications system

The US Department of Defense has chosen the American companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to develop an upgraded space communications system as part of the Evolved Strategic Satcom (ESS) program. About it informs spacenews.

Each company has won $30 million in US Space Force funds to build a prototype of a secret ground-based satellite communications system designed to operate in the event of a nuclear war. 18 months are given for the development of prototypes.

The competitor of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon in the development of ESS are the American companies Boeing and Northrop Grumman. In total, the Pentagon plans to spend $6.5 billion on the corresponding program over the next five years. In the future, ESS satellites should replace Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) spacecraft.

Related materials:

In April, Defense News reported that major US military-industrial corporations Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon had teamed up to bid for the E-XX, known as the “doomsday plane.”

In April 2022, Lockheed Martin first unveiled the concept of the new EC-130J Take Charge And Move Out (TACAMO) command and control aircraft, a “doomsday aircraft” designed to control ballistic missile submarines.