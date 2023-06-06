The American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon watches the “dangerous” crossing of a Chinese patrol boat this Saturday in the Taiwan Strait Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard (AP)

The White House has warned this Monday against what it considers a “growing aggressiveness” of China in waters that Beijing considers its own in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, after two clashes in the last ten days between Army patrols. Liberation Party and US forces in the area.

The Pentagon has distributed images this weekend in which it can be seen that a Chinese patrol boat zigzags in a “dangerous” way in the vicinity of an American destroyer, the USS Chung-hoon, in the Taiwan Strait, which Beijing considers part of its territory and where US forces carry out regular patrols to defend free navigation. A similar situation had occurred 10 days earlier, when a Chinese fighter came too close to a US military plane, according to the Department of Defense in Washington.

This type of “unsafe action” can end up causing an incident in which someone is injured, said the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, at the daily press conference at the White House. “They can lead to miscalculations when you have metal pots that size, whether it’s in the air or at sea.”

“If they operate that closely, it doesn’t take much for there to be an error in judgment or just a mistake, and someone is going to get hurt. That is unacceptable, it should be unacceptable for them too”, he added. China, for its part, has ensured that the maneuver of its ship was completely safe.

The possibility that these clashes are repeated and one of them could end up triggering a serious incident is one of the issues that the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, addressed this weekend during his participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue international security forum in Singapore. , which every year brings together the top military leaders from around the world.

The Pentagon had tried to use that trip to arrange a meeting between Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Beijing did not accept and the two senior officials did not get to sit down together to talk, although they did shake hands in a brief aside during a dinner.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Military contacts between the two great powers and systemic rivals have been suspended since Beijing canceled them following the visit to Taiwan, in August last year, of the then Speaker of the House of Representatives and third in the line of presidential succession, Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Trying to reestablish these communications, Kirby has indicated, “is one of the reasons” why the US government is pressing to reactivate the trip to Beijing by its Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. His visit was canceled in February, following the passage of a Chinese hot air balloon over US territory, which Washington accuses of carrying out an espionage mission.

Two senior officials, Daniel Kritenbrink of the State Department and Sara Beran of the National Security Council, are currently in China as part of a series of trips and contacts between the two governments in recent weeks to try to redirect the deteriorated bilateral relations. The meeting in Vienna between the respective National Security advisers, Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi, kept secret until it was held, has been joined by the visit of the Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, to the United States. Last week it became known that, in addition, the director of the CIA, William Burns, had traveled to Beijing last month.

The US president, Joe Biden, had assured on the margins of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan) in May that “soon” there would be a relaxation in ties between the two countries. Biden and Xi had agreed last November, at a meeting in Bali during the G-20 meeting, to try to give new impetus to the bilateral relationship, of which Blinken’s visit was going to be the most tangible step. The passage of the Chinese hot air balloon and its shooting down by the US Air Force put those hopes to rest.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.