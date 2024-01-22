The US Armed Forces have denied reports of a successful attack on the Ocean Jazz ship in the Gulf of Aden

The US Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet commented on the statement of the Ansar Allah movement ruling in northern Yemen about the successful defeat of the merchant ship Ocean Jazz. The words of the American military are quoted RIA News.

Representatives of the US Armed Forces (AF) denied data about a successful attack on an American ship in the Gulf of Aden and called them deliberately false.

“The navigation support center maintains constant contact with Ocean Jazz along its safe route,” the military emphasized.

Earlier it became known about the Houthi attack on an American ship in the Gulf of Aden. This was announced by the military representative of the Ansar Allah movement, Yahya Saria.