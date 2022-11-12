The US Democratic Party lacks only one seat to control the Senate – the upper house of the US Parliament. The gap with the Republicans narrowed after the election of Democrat former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly of Arizona. This was announced on November 12 by the TV channel fox news with reference to their own data.

Kelly was ahead of Republican businessman Blake Masters, whose candidacy was supported by former US President Donald Trump in early summer. It was assumed that the Masters will bypass the enemy, but the analysts were wrong, the report says.

Kelly ran for Arizona Senator after winning the 2020 race over Martha McSally, who was appointed to the Senate by the Republican Party after the death of John McCain.

Elections to the US Congress were held on November 8, the vote count is still ongoing.

On November 9, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that relations between Russia and the United States remain and will remain bad, elections to the US Congress will not affect this. He noted that the Kremlin will analyze information about the congressional elections.

Most of the media and opinion polls predicted a landslide victory for the Republicans. Now it is known that the Republicans took 203 seats in the House of Representatives against 176 from the Democrats. The situation with control over the Senate remains uncertain.

US citizens re-elected the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. At the moment, the legislative branch of power in the country, as well as the executive, is under the control of the Democrats.