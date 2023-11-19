The US demanded an investigation into the activities of SpaceX due to Musk’s policies

Reuters: Three US congressmen called for an investigation into SpaceX

Three US congressmen demanded that an investigation be launched against SpaceX because of the policies of its head Elon Musk. The agency shares details Reuters.

According to the source, three Democratic members of the House of Representatives called for an investigation into the activities of Elon Musk’s company after a Reuters publication that reported numerous work-related injuries at SpaceX facilities.

Related materials:

California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said the findings were “deeply troubling and should be taken very seriously.” Another state representative, Mark Takano, called SpaceX’s “horrific and frequent violations” unacceptable. New Jersey Democratic Representative Donald Norcross found the study’s findings troubling.

Earlier in November, Reuters published a study according to which over the past nine years, SpaceX employees have suffered more than 600 injuries at work, including dislocations, fractures, and burns. In eight cases the case ended in amputations, and once the injured worker did not survive.

The cause of the injury was said to be the desire of the head of the corporation, Elon Musk, to make a flight to Mars as quickly as possible, because of which tired and insufficiently trained subordinates neglect safety requirements.