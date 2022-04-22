The trial against the former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández was set this Friday for May 10 at 11:00 in the morning by the investigating judge of the Federal Court of the south of New York, Stewart D. Aaron.

It might interest you: Former President of Honduras is extradited to the US for drug trafficking

The defendant, assisted by an interpreter, did not go to court, but was connected by videoconference from the prison to which he was sent on Thursday after his extradition from Honduras, and he limited himself to saying that he was aware of the charges for which he is being accused and that they could cost him life in prison.

It might interest you: ‘Ex-Honduran president received millions of dollars from posters’: USA

Hernández, 53, will be charged with crimes ranging from 2004 to 2022, for the following three counts: conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and heavy weapons, and conspiracy to possess those machine guns and weapons. These last two crimes can deserve life imprisonment.

Arrest of Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras

Dressed in a white shirt and a blue quilted jacket -that is, he was not wearing the prison uniform-, Hernández was calm and very attentive to the explanations of his lawyer Raymond Colon, while he sipped a coke, without taking off from your phone in no time.

Aaron read him his rights – not to incriminate himself with his statements, to have a public defender or of his choice, to have consular assistance, among others – but he did not ask him in this first instruction session if he pleads guilty or not guilty.

Colón informed the judge that Hernández “for the moment” accepts the detention but “reserves the right to ask to be released on bail.”

Some Honduran citizens had entered the courtroom to see their former president on the television circuit, while a noisier group of them gathered at the entrance to the courthouse shouting at him, calling him a drug trafficker and asking that he be punished with three life sentences.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news:

-Belgium grants political asylum to former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa

-France is getting ready for the second round between Macron and Le Pen

-War in Ukraine: UN documented executions of 50 civilians in Bucha