The United States Department of State has published this Friday two documents, which correspond to the daily reports received by President Richard Nixon (1969-1974) on September 8 and 11, 1973, in which the previous Chilean situation is analyzed. to the coup d’état that overthrew the government of the socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973). The declassified files show Washington’s vision of the events that were taking place in Santiago de Chile in the hours before the democratic breakdown that gave way to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The historic reports were released by the United States ambassador to Chile, Bernadette Meehan, and accompanied by an official statement from the Joe Biden Administration, which stresses that the disclosure of these reports “demonstrates our long-standing commitment to the partnership between the United States and Chile, which is consistent with our efforts to promote democracy and human rights in our own countries and around the world.”

The US Department of State adds: “The declassification of documents is a complex, multi-agency process, in which the United States Government takes into account numerous factors, including national security, the protection of the sources and methodology, and other risks and benefits of disclosing specific information. Taking these factors into account, the United States Government completed this declassification review in response to a request from the Government of Chile and to allow for a deeper understanding of the history we share.”

The Undersecretary of Foreign Relations of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Gloria de la Fuente, thanked “especially the Administration of President Biden for its willingness to accept the request to declassify files related to our country.” “50 years after the coup, the declassification of the files of this documentation promotes the search for truth and reinforces the commitment of our countries to our democratic values,” added the diplomatic authority.

The reports are divided into two files, from September 8 and September 11, 1973. In them, Nixon is informed about the situation in several nations that were closely monitored by the US authorities, including Chile. The texts, which have several passages crossed out, address the movements of the Chilean Navy, the resistance of the political groups that made up the Popular Unity (UP) and the certain possibility of a military coup.

In recent years, various documents addressing Washington’s role in the crisis that led to the democratic breakdown have been declassified. Some of these reports have been published by Peter Kornbluh, an analyst at the US Homeland Security Archivewhich detailed meetings, conversations and files in the book Pinochet, declassified (Catalonia-A Day in the Life). On August 9, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved a project to request the Foreign Ministry to manage the delivery of reports from the United States related to the coup. The request was reinforced by the visit of the Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who presented a proposal before the House of Representatives to declassify more documents.

The declassified reports

September 8, 1973

“Several reports have been received from Chile indicating the possibility of an early military coup attempt. […] The unrest is centered on the Navy, whose staff have been nervous about the imminent appointment of a new service chief. Navy men plotting to overthrow the government now claim the support of the Army and Air Force.

There is no evidence of a coordinated three-service coup plan. In fact lately we’ve been talking […] of ways to build inter-service unity with a view to increasing the influence of the military in government. If Navy bosses act in the belief that they will automatically receive support from the other services, they could find themselves isolated.

There are also indications that naval officers may be planning joint anti-government actions with civilian anti-regime militants. The far-right movement Patria y Libertad has been blocking roads and provoking clashes with the national police, adding to the tension caused by ongoing strikes and opposition political movements.

Augusto Pinochet (i) with Salvador Allende, on August 23, 1973. AFP

President Allende […] earlier this week […] He said that he believed that the Armed Forces would ask for his resignation if he did not change his economic and political policies. He raised the prospect of a armed confrontation between his followers and the military. Allende says that his supporters do not have enough weapons to prevail in such an event and that there would be no point in trying to distribute more weapons now, since the military would not allow it. He concluded that the only solution is political.

Allende seemed to be trying to convince […] that the situation is serious and requires cautious management, and that some tactical political withdrawals may be necessary. He is concerned about the opposition’s sustained pressure against him and, especially, the intentions of the military.”

September 11, 1973

“In Chile, the plans of the Navy officers to unleash a military action against the Government of Allende […] they have the support of some key units of the Army […]. The Navy also has the support of the Air Force and the national police.

Although military officials are increasingly determined to restore political and economic order, it can still seem like an effectively coordinated plan that would take advantage of widespread civilian opposition.

Socialists, left-wing extremists and communists are equally determined not to budge. They are betting that the military and political opposition will not be able to carry out measures to overthrow the government or even impose restrictions on it. President Allende, for his part, still hopes that appeasement will avoid a confrontation.”