Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori and former First Lady Susana Higuchi during the Independence Day celebration in July 1994. Marcelo Salinas (AP)

What Peru suffered in the last two decades of the 20th century is still a matter of fervent discussion. An open wound caused by an accumulation of bloody passages that killed 69,000 Peruvians and left more than 19,000 without a trace. Broken families in the middle of a crossfire that made the country unlivable. Twenty years have passed since the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR), the most solid and concrete initiative on the part of the State in its attempt to understand a tragic period where human rights were repeatedly violated. A titanic effort that must be recognized despite not having the unanimity of the population.

On the occasion of this 20th anniversary, the National Security Archive, a US non-governmental organization that has managed access to confidential US Government documents for 38 years, has made available to the public opinion 22 cables and declassified intelligence reports dating from the internal armed conflict in Peru. They are new pieces to put together the puzzle of an incomplete story and still diffuse today. The contribution is valuable.

The first documents show that the CIA’s National Center for Foreign Evaluation underestimated the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso in the first five years of the eighties, to the point of assuming that they were a minor threat to the citizens and the Government of Fernando Belaunde and that ” surely it would be destroyed in some confrontation with the Army”. The most revealing thing in those days is a report from the Office of Investigation and Intelligence Evaluation of the United States Department of State dated October 3, 1984 that accurately predicted what happened: “The armed forces do not seem capable of win militarily and may be tempted to try to physically annihilate Sendero Luminoso by eliminating all suspected members or supporters.”

Another declassified document, dating from May 24, 1988, leaves Armando Villanueva del Campo, a long-standing politician of the Peruvian Aprista Party, in a very bad light, who at that time had assumed the leadership of the Council of Ministers in the first Government of Alan Garcia. A week ago, a group of soldiers had disappeared 39 people in a community in the Ayacucho region in retaliation for an ambush by a patrol that killed four soldiers. The event is known as the Cayara case.

According to the report, Villanueva del Campo supported the version of the high-ranking military that there had not been a massacre and would have commented “that it did not matter to him if the Army executed all the guerrillas of Sendero Luminoso that it captured, as long as said executions were carried out.” out discreetly.” What’s more, he assured that any opposition investigation into the Cayara case “would be immediately defeated.” This August, 35 years later, the relatives of Cayara have found some justice: those accused of the massacre were sentenced to between 8 and 15 years in prison.

The seizure of the residence of the Japanese ambassador in Lima by the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA) kept the country and the international community in suspense from December 1996 to April 1997. Just as the military operation that achieved the release of the hostages, that strategic exemplarity was overshadowed by rumors of executions of vanquished terrorists. A report from the Defense Intelligence Agency of the United States, dated June 10, 1997, corroborates those bombings and notifies that then-President Alberto Fujimori gave “the order not to capture any EMERRE members alive.”

“The message describes how one of the military commandos of the rescue operation recognized Rolly Rojas, a member of the MRTA, nicknamed The Arab, among the hostages they were taking out of the residence. She stopped him, took him back to the residence, and shot him in the head. He then placed his body next to his leader Néstor Cerpa Cartolini, who had been killed during the crossfire. The cable also indicates that a woman from the MRTA was executed after turning herself in to the security forces,” the publication says.

Other confidential cables report on the emergence of the death squad, the Rodrigo Franco paramilitary command during the first government of Alan García, which was created to eliminate suspected terrorists. Details are also provided about the murder and dismemberment of Mariela Barreto, an agent of the Army Intelligence Service, in 1997, at the hands of her former colleagues from the Colina Group, another paramilitary group. Last June, Alberto Fujimori’s presidential adviser, Vladimiro Montesinos, was sentenced to 23 years in prison when it was determined that he was the direct author of the crime.

The purpose of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was “to encourage Peruvians to confront the violent past, accept what happened, and take the necessary steps to ensure that history does not repeat itself.” The National Security Archive emphasizes that the current political crisis “demonstrates that the legacy of Peru’s violent past is still very present.”

