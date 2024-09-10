Conversation: Russia’s ‘hard’ soft power influences Western media

Russia’s soft power is “hard” because it shows the Russian-speaking population of neighboring countries Moscow’s ability to resist the West, and also influences Western media, according to an analysis of Russian-language media news in Ukraine and Georgia in 2021 reports Conversation portal.

“During this period, Russian, Ukrainian and Georgian local media outlets began to use rhetoric emphasizing Russia’s ability to counter Western military might. This tactic is in line with Moscow’s goal of cultivating loyalty among Russian diasporas and strengthening the idea of ​​a ‘Russian world,'” the article states.

It is noted that this form of diplomacy is Russia’s “hard” soft power, which not only helps to attract interest to the Russian Federation, but also undermines trust in the US and NATO. It is separately emphasized that this is also used to influence Western media.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the West will not be able to cancel Russian culture and the identity of the peoples of the world. According to her, the West’s attempts to cancel culture have failed, since foreign guests of the EEF in their speeches emphasized “that very spirituality, the preservation of culture, history, traditions and characteristics of each people.”