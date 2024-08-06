FP: Russia ahead of US in international energy cooperation

Russia is ahead of the United States in the sphere of international energy cooperation. Analysts Katie Out and Todd Moss stated Moscow’s superiority over Washington in an article for Foreign Policy.

It is noted that Russia has concluded energy cooperation agreements with at least 40 countries. In addition, construction of powerful nuclear reactors is already underway in Bangladesh, Egypt, India and Turkey. In turn, the number of such partners in the United States is significantly smaller.

“The sprawling structure of the American government forces nuclear corporations to navigate a complex bureaucracy consisting of at least 25 levels of eight different federal agencies,” the article says.

