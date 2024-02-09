NPR: Russian President Putin dominated conversation with Carlson

Russian President Vladimir Putin dominated the conversation with American journalist Tucker Carlson. So their conversation appreciated US National Public Radio (NPR).

The radio station also noted the Russian leader's “lengthy discursive digressions” and suggested that Putin had studied his interlocutor well. This is, among other things, indicated by how the president “at certain moments tried to ‘tease Carlson with questions’ about the journalist’s study of history or his unsuccessful attempts to apply for a job with the CIA.

Putin's interview with Carlson lasted 2 hours, 7 minutes and 18 seconds. The American journalist's first question was about a possible US strike on Russia.