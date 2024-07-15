Former Commander-in-Chief Stavridis: NATO is at the peak of its power

NATO is at the height of its power and is experiencing the greatest unity of allies in its history, retired US Navy admiral and former Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said in an interview “The Cats Roundtable”.

“My evidence is this: at the time of their foundation [стран-членов альянса] There were 12, and today there are 32. They represent half of the world’s GDP, we have 3 million young men and women under arms, we have 800 large warships at sea, we have 15,000 combat aircraft. Enormous capabilities,” said the former commander-in-chief of the military bloc.

Stavridis also added that he was pleased with the existence of NATO. According to him, the alliance aims to contain Russia and will pursue this policy in the future.

Earlier, Stavridis said that the Russian icebreaker fleet is superior to any similar vessels of NATO countries. According to the former NATO commander-in-chief, Russian vessels have significant offensive potential, which ships of the same class of the North Atlantic Alliance countries cannot boast of.