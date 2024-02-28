Recently, The United States made a decision on Cuban migrants found on a raft in the Straits of Florida. After they were rescued by a cruise ship that was passing through the area, The North American authorities made the decision to send them back to Cuba. Until the process is completed, undocumented immigrants will remain in the custody of the Coast Guard.

Currently, the US faces a migration crisis. Given the amount of illegal income that has occurred in recent months and the consequences that this has brought, the issue is central to the American public agenda. For that reason, every decision that is made regarding migrants who try to enter the territory illegally leaves a lot to talk about.

For this reason, the determination that was carried out regarding Cuban travelers did not go unnoticed. The incident occurred last Saturday, when Twenty Cuban citizens were rescued in the Straits of Floridaabout thirty-two kilometers from the coast of the island, by a Carnival cruise ship that was sailing there.

The Cubans who were going to the United States rescued by a cruise ship will be returned to Cuba

After the cruise ship had them board the ship and their lives were no longer in danger, the Cubans were handed over to the US authorities and remained in their custody. Given your situation, It was quickly decided to send them back to their country of originas revealed Telemundo.

The Cuban migrants were rescued while they were heading by raft to the United States (illustrative image). See also Peace and migration, axes of Antony Blinken's agenda in Colombia

So far, authorities have not reported when the transfer will take effect. However, it is known that Until this is finalized, the Coast Guard will be responsible for the situation of migrants who were detained on their way to the United States.