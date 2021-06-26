The United States of America and France agree on China’s growing role. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in an interview with The New York Times after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the politician, in light of challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing influence of China, the countries must act together. He noted that Washington and Paris are determined not to allow China to play a dominant role in the world, since such a turn of events would be “completely non-liberal.”

Blinken stressed that the United States does not have the task of “containing China” or “trying to push it back,” but there is a desire to preserve the existing order of things. Otherwise, chaos will reign in the world, which almost always leads to conflict, or Chinese domination, the foreign minister said.

Earlier, the United States and France discussed counteracting Russia’s “aggressive” behavior. Blinken and Macron emphasized a common goal of achieving stable and predictable relations with Moscow while countering Russia’s aggressive and irresponsible behavior, including towards Ukraine, the State Department said.