The deal, which the US State Department announced in the middle of the week of ratification in favor of Egypt, included 12 aircraft of the aforementioned model, with a total value of $2.2 billion, with additional equipment..

It also included air defense radar systems worth $355 million; This is in support of Egypt to “improve the defense capabilities of the Egyptian army in the face of current and future threats,” according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency..

Each of the “Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules” aircraft (12 planes), and the advanced radar systems for air defense “S-BS-S-48”, in addition to the Egyptian Armed Forces, to enhance its defense capabilities.

The C-130 aircraft.

Concerning the military transport aircraft “C-130J Super Hercules”, developed by “Lockheed Martin”, it was manufactured in 1996, and made its first flight on the fifth of April 1996, while it officially entered service in 1999.

The aircraft has a length of 34.4 meters, a wingspan of 40.4 meters, a height of 11.8 meters, a top speed of 670 km/h (362 knots, or 417 mph), a cruising speed of 348 knots (400 mph, 644 km/h). ).

The aircraft can fly at an altitude of more than 8,000 meters, with a range of about 3,890 km with its maximum payload..

It weighs (empty) 75,562 pounds (about 34,274 kilograms), while the maximum take-off weight is 155,000 pounds (70,307 kilograms), and it has four turbine engines, and its basic crew consists of at least three people (two pilots and a load manager)..

As a military cargo plane, the aircraft can perform several different tasks, including transporting troops and equipment and parachuting.

Its capacity allows carrying 92 passengers, 64 Airborne Forces, 6 pallets, 74 patients with 5 medical personnel, two to three American Humvees, or an M-113 armored carrier.

Egypt can also use the aircraft for “other maritime patrol and rescue missions.”

SBS-48 . radar”

With regard to the air defense radar systems included in the deal; They are the SBS-48 systems, the latest in a long series of long-range three-dimensional radars, which can be integrated into various air defense systems; To track and monitor air targets on a large scale, up to hundreds of kilometers (370 km), depending on the military tasks assigned to it..

While the emerging threats today range from high-altitude ballistic missiles, to cruise missiles and low-flying aircraft, the modern battlefield requires monitoring and defense of all these threats, which is what the SBS-48 radar shows high efficiency in its performance, according to l3harris It is the manufacturer of the radar.

The same company notes that for more than 40 years, radars have been provided SPS-48 Continuous and reliable operation in complex and hostile land and sea environments. These radars support multi-mission requirements by providing high-performance detection and target tracking.

It is considered SPS-48 Complete modern radar system, including all the main functional elements including “scanner antenna, high-performance solid-state transmitter, and epitaxial receiver superhetrodyne With a digitally controlled frequency synthesizer, and a Doppler signal processor monitored by an integrated test system (BIT)”.

Providing superior support for fixed and transportable ground applications, the SBS-48 is a versatile, high-performance aerial surveillance radar that detects and tracks airborne targets. It is distinguished by its performance in different weather conditions, and the ability to monitor ballistic missile trajectories.