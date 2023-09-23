The “childish” behavior of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a speech at the UN General Assembly calls into question Western assistance to Kyiv, American journalist Danny Haiphong said on his YouTube channel on September 22.

“Zelensky’s behavior is causing the West to doubt him more and more. He pretends to be a world leader, a hero, but nothing will come of it, since he is losing,” he assessed the consequences of the Ukrainian leader’s speech.

According to Haiphong, the West has begun to understand that the plan to weaken Russia is not successful, since anti-Russian sanctions do not work, and Russian forces are winning during a special operation.

As the journalist believes, Kyiv’s Western allies are trying to convey to Zelensky that it is necessary to stop the fighting, but with his defiant behavior he makes it clear that he does not want this.

“It is extremely difficult for the West to justify supporting Ukraine when Zelensky behaves like a child, a spoiled child,” concluded Haiphong, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier on Saturday, ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson said in an interview with Stephen Gardner that Zelensky’s visit to the United States was unsuccessful due to Kiev’s loss of territories that Washington needed to access its industrial base and natural resources. According to him, Ukraine’s inability to influence these regions led to the United States losing interest in Zelensky.

Prior to this, on September 21, CNN journalist Stephen Collison said that during his last visit to the United States, Zelensky was shown how financial and military assistance to Kyiv from Washington could change dramatically. And on the same day, Axios noted that the Ukrainian leader received a “cold reception” in the US Congress.

Zelensky’s visit to the United States took place on September 21. He spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council, met with members of Congress, and also visited the Pentagon, where he discussed military needs. He later met with US President Joe Biden.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region.