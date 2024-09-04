NI: Su-33 carrier-based fighter has safety issues

Russia’s fourth-generation carrier-based fighter Su-33 has performance and safety issues. Russian aircraft criticized Brandon Weichert, a columnist for the American magazine The National Interest (NI).

The author claims that the Su-33, with 12 hardpoints capable of carrying over 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) of weapons, has problems carrying its maximum payload. The author also believes that the Su-33 is unsafe to fly.

The observer writes that the fighter’s upgrades allegedly did not solve its problems. “Despite the modifications that, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, solved the Su-33’s main problems, this combat aircraft has such a bad reputation that Moscow would be better off simply removing it from service,” the author is sure.

In June, retired Vice Admiral and former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Navy Vladimir Pepeliaev said that the Russian aircraft carrier of the future should have a displacement of 70 to 90 thousand tons and be able to produce a naval version of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter.