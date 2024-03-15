RS: Biden is methodically choosing a hypocritical foreign policy

United States President Joe Biden flouts international law and pursues a hypocritical foreign policy. This was pointed out by the publication's correspondent Responsible Statecraft Blaze Malley.

“The White House consistently presents the conflict in Ukraine as if the future of democracy in principle depends on its outcome,” the journalist said.

Moscow is methodically accused of violating international law, he noted.

Malley drew attention to the fact that the United States has not taken the necessary measures to resolve the conflict in Gaza. Washington is not insisting on a ceasefire in the region. This example should be considered as a disregard for international law on the part of Washington.

Earlier, the Russian Ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said that the Russian Embassy in the United States was receiving provocative calls and threats. According to him, the diplomatic mission has information about plans to hold anti-Russian actions near Russian embassies and consulates during the presidential elections.