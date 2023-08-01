The court in Boston (Massachusetts, USA) will sentence the Russian citizen Vladislav Klyushin on September 7. The corresponding notification was made on Monday, July 31.

“Hearings on sentencing will be held on September 7 at 09:30 (16:30 Moscow time),” the document says.

Earlier, on July 26, it became known that the announcement of the verdict, scheduled for July 31, was canceled. Initially, Klyushin was to be sentenced in early May, but the meeting was postponed several times.

On February 14, Reuters reported that U.S. juries found Klyushin guilty of cybercrimes, including criminal conspiracy, as well as wire fraud and securities fraud.

In March 2021, the entrepreneur was arrested in Switzerland at the request of Washington. The United States accused Klyushin of allegedly making tens of millions of dollars by hacking into confidential information about US listed companies.

On December 18, 2021, the Swiss Ministry of Justice announced the extradition of Klyushin to the United States.

On January 3, 2022, it became known that the American and British intelligence services tried to persuade Klyushin to transfer to them secret information that he allegedly could possess. His former Swiss lawyer Oliver Sirik said that the client rejected these attempts.

Vladislav Klyushin is the owner of the M13 company. Its main product is a media and social media monitoring system called Katyusha, which is used by the presidential administration, the government and other federal and regional departments. With the help of the service, officials can track the reaction of the press, as well as Internet users, to their actions.