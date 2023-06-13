National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL (EFE)

The United States has conveyed to Havana its concern that Cuba hosts a Chinese spy station, as assured by the spokesman for the National Security Council John Kirby this Monday at the daily press conference at the White House. “We have conveyed our concern to them,” he indicated, without providing further details.

Kirby was speaking after he on Friday declared a Wall Street Journal article “inaccurate” alleging that Havana and Beijing had reached an agreement to build a new base from which the Chinese government could intercept communications. americans. A day later, on Saturday, the White House declassified information according to which China has maintained a spy station on the United States on the Caribbean island since at least 2019, during the tenure of Donald Trump. This information does not specify the dimensions or the functions of that supposed station.

“This is not a new step that China has tried to take in order to have the ability to collect intelligence on Cuba and, frankly, the rest of the Western Hemisphere. From the first moment this Administration came in, we have taken this issue seriously. We have taken steps to reduce the vulnerability of those activities, and we will continue to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Both Beijing and the Cuban government have emphatically denied the existence of a station or plans for a new base, and they assure that it is information of interest to harm both countries.

The senior US official has defended, for his part, the way in which the White House has reported on the episode. “We have been as open as possible given the delicate nature of this information”, which prevents providing more details, according to what he has assured. “Sadly, not everyone takes it as seriously as we do, and there is a source, or sources, who believe that it is beneficial for this type of information to enter the public domain, when it is absolutely not.”

The information about the supposed station has been released when Washington and Beijing have begun to take some steps to ease their relationship. Following a meeting in Vienna last month between the respective governments’ National Security Advisers Jake Sullivan and Wang Yi, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao visited the United States. Officials from the State Department and the National Security Council traveled to China last week.

It is also expected that in the coming days the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will travel to Beijing for the visit he had planned in February, suspended as a result of a Chinese hot air balloon to which Washington attributed espionage functions crossed US territory.

Kirby ruled out that the information about the supposed station will derail attempts to direct the bilateral relationship, and insisted that President Joe Biden wants to maintain communication between the two capitals. “The relationship with China is tense right now, and nothing has changed about the fact that the president wants to keep the lines of communication open.” Washington has expressed its fear that, without dialogue, incidents could degenerate into a crisis with serious unintended consequences. In the last two weeks there have been two clashes between patrols from the two countries in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

In a parallel press conference, Blinken assured that Cuba’s initiatives in China are part of a global effort by Beijing to expand its presence abroad, but stressed that since Biden’s arrival at the White House in January 2021 the measures Americans “have weakened this effort.”

