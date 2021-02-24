Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine against covid is safe and effective, according to information released by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency in charge of authorizing the drugs. . This declaration paves the way for the emergency approval of this new option to fight the pandemic, requested on February 5.

According to the information supplied by the pharmacist to the FDA, its vaccine is effective even with variants of the virus, according to a clinical trial on 44,000 people. Effectiveness ranges from 86% in tests developed in the United States to 82% in South Africa, where the presence of specific mutations has reduced the positive effects of vaccination. In general figures, always according to the information provided by the company, the vaccine prevents covid in 85% of cases.

The new company data, published by the FDA, increase the efficacy reported in the first analyzes and the protection against the serious development of the disease and the spread of the virus. In this sense, the effectiveness obtained in South Africa has increased by seven points in relation to the data from the first trials. However, its results are still lower than those achieved by the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines (developed with BioNTech), which have yielded results greater than 95% efficacy.

As an advantage over the latter two vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose drug does not require special refrigeration and allows its storage in conventional chambers for three months, which facilitates its distribution.

Similarly, in the FDA technical analysis after the clinical trial on 45,000 people, no notable side effects or serious allergic reactions were observed.

Based on these new data, the United States plans to authorize the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Saturday and incorporate it into the pharmacological arsenal deployed to stop the pandemic.

The South African variant of the virus has become an obstacle for vaccines and not only for the latest one developed by the North American pharmaceutical company. Novavax’s has registered an efficiency of 49% in South Africa and the Government of this country has rejected the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford option due to the poor results obtained.

According to the company, once its emergency use is approved, four million doses will be distributed.