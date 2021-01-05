The United States considers Iran’s decision to enrich uranium up to 20% as “nuclear blackmail”. RIA News…

A representative of the US State Department announced this to the agency’s correspondents.

Earlier it was reported that the level of uranium enrichment at the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow is planned to be increased to 20%.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, this decision of Iran is “an attempt to strengthen the campaign of nuclear blackmail.” At the same time, the United States and the international community are counting on the work of IAEA inspectors who will monitor and report on any new nuclear activity on the territory of the republic.

Also, a spokesman for the State Department said that Iran retained “a large archive of records from the past nuclear weapons program” and “key personnel who directed this program.”

Iran has previously denied reports that it ever developed nuclear weapons.

On the eve of the acting head of the Pentagon Chris Miller said that the American nuclear aircraft carrier Nimitz will remain in the Middle East against the backdrop of Iran’s “threats” to Washington.