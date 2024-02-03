Kirby: US fired 125 shells in 30 minutes and considers their strikes successful

As part of the first strike on targets in Iraq and Syria, the United States fired over 125 shells in 30 minutes. This was stated by White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby during a briefing.

A number of aircraft, including US B-1 bombers, took part in the operation, he said. The White House considers the strikes on the targets successful.

On the night of February 3, the Pentagon reported that the United States began launching strikes in the Middle East in response to a recent drone attack on a US base in northeast Jordan. US President Joe Biden promised that the response to the attack on the base would continue.

The last major raid on the US military occurred on January 27. A drone attacked a US military base in Jordan, as a result of which three people did not survive and more than 40 people were injured of varying degrees of severity. Washington believes that Iran may be behind the attack.