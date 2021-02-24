The completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be another victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The American magazine The National Interest writes about this.

According to the authors of the material, Moscow controls about 40 percent of the European gas market, but this share will only increase. Thus, the projects “Nord Stream-2” and “Turkish Stream” will bring this figure to 70 percent, the publication says.

The National Interest argues that Russia is using energy resources as a political weapon to put pressure on countries. In the case of Nord Stream 2, it is not so much about Ukraine as about the monopolization of the European gas market from the Baltic to the Balkans. “The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is an insurmountable obstacle to the energy diversity and energy security of the European Union (EU),” the article says.

Related materials Came to their senses The West has decided to abandon oil and gas and has already found a replacement for them. Is Russia ready for this?

In conclusion, the authors asked readers to wonder why the EU intends to support the Russian economy instead of speculating about the illegality of US sanctions against the project.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Currently, the facility is 95 percent complete, the cost of its construction is estimated at $ 11 billion. The pipeline was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019, but the completion of construction had to be postponed due to US sanctions. Construction of the facility is being obstructed in Washington as American liquefied natural gas (LNG) competes with Russian pipeline fuel for the European market. Russia, meanwhile, promises to complete the construction of the facility. Gazprom does not give exact dates, because they depend on many factors, including weather.

Turkish Stream was commissioned in early 2020. Its design capacity is 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The fuel is delivered via the pipeline through Turkey to European countries.