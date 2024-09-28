Professor Mearsheimer: The Ukrainian Armed Forces no longer have the ability to resist

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) cannot go on the offensive due to the global advantage of Russian troops. About this stated University of Chicago professor, international political scientist John Mearsheimer in an interview with the YouTube channel Daniel Davis / Deep Dive.

He also expressed doubt that the Ukrainian army is able to defend itself. “The balance of power has already shifted decisively in favor of Russia,” the political scientist noted. In his opinion, this advantage will continue to increase.

Mearsheimer also noted that the ratio of manpower in certain areas was eight to one in favor of Russia. According to him, this is evidenced by data from various reports. “The artillery ratio is ten to one. (…) You are finished!” – said the professor.