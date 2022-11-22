Congressman Comer spoke of the attempts of the Biden family to do business in more than 50 countries

Republican Congressman James Comer announced the identification of more than 50 countries in which the family of US President Joe Biden tried to do business. He wrote about this on his Twitter account.

“The oversight committee identified more than 50 countries where the Biden family was looking for business opportunities,” he explained.

Americans deserve to know if any of these schemes have been compromised by the US leader, he said.

Earlier in November, Comer, together with Republican Jim Jordan, announced the launch of an investigation into the US president and members of his family. According to them, they are trying to find out whether the business activities of the Biden family endanger US national security. Congressmen also said that the US leader was involved in the illegal activities of his son Hunter abroad.

The Daily Mail newspaper also wrote about Biden’s participation in his son’s business, citing an informant. According to the source of the publication, in 2012, Biden actively participated in a telephone conversation with his son Hunter, his partners and a number of other people. During the dialogue, they discussed a new online gambling project in Latin America.