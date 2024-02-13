AP: US House Speaker Johnson will ignore aid package to Ukraine

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson intends to ignore the law on military assistance to Ukraine. About it reports The Associated Press (AP).

Johnson sharply criticized the law on military assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other countries, which had previously received approval from the US Senate. His remarks called into question the approval of the aid package in the House of Representatives, whose members are more skeptical about aid to Ukraine.

“Since the Senate has not passed a single amendment on the issue of border security, the House of Representatives will have to continue to work on these important issues on its own,” the politician said. According to journalists, Johnson will ignore the bill and will not put it to a vote.

Divisions among Republicans are evident not only in the House of Representatives, but also in the Senate. For example, Republican Senator James David Vance said that America should not focus on military assistance to Ukraine, but help end the conflict. At the same time, a number of senators consider the refusal to accept the military assistance package a threat to the United States.

Earlier, a group of American ambassadors to the countries of the Indo-Pacific region called on the US Congress to pass a bill to help Ukraine and Israel. Diplomats said Washington risks losing the trust of its allies