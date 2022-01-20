New York.- Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are preparing a big push for bills aimed at curbing the power of the country’s biggest tech companies as they see the window of opportunity closing fast before the midterm elections.

A Senate committee is expected to vote Thursday on a bill that would bar companies like Amazon, Apple and Google from promoting their own products over those of competitors. Many House lawmakers are pushing for a set of antitrust bills that would make it easier to break up the tech giants. And some are making last-minute efforts to pass bills aimed at strengthening privacy, protecting children online, curbing misinformation, restricting targeted advertising, and regulating artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.

Most proposals before Congress are long shots. President Biden and top Democrats in Congress have said tackling the power of the industry is a high priority, but many other issues are even higher on their list. These include passing voting rights legislation, correcting labor and supply chain constraints, enacting a social services package, and leading the nation out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the next few months are probably the last best chance for a while. After that, attention will turn to the midterm elections, and Democrats, who support tech-focused efforts in far greater numbers than Republicans, could lose control of Congress.

“This is a problem that has been brewing for a long time and has become pretty obvious to everyone,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, who has led the push for tougher laws for tech companies. “But when you get to the fall it’s going to be very difficult to get things done because it’s all about the election.”