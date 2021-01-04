The new United States Congress, elected in the elections on November 3, takes shape in the face of the disparity in the Republican ranks, fueled by Donald Trump’s insistence on electoral fraud. Congress met yesterday for the first time on two substantive issues. On the one hand, the growing division among Republicans over the victory of president-elect, Joe Biden, and, on the other, the task of re-electing Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The session began with the recount to determine how many legislators had come to Washington, an essential matter to determine the political future of Pelosi, the only woman who has served as president of the chamber. Eight congressmen were missing, mostly due to the pandemic. The absences, however, did not prevent the 80-year-old Democrat from being reelected, for the fourth time, as speaker of the lower house. However, he obtained the 214 supports that he needed only by two votes, since two Democrats voted against and three others abstained.

In the November 3 elections, in which Biden was elected president, the Democrats lost ten seats in the House of Representatives and, although they managed to maintain a majority, they were left with the narrowest margin that any party has had in the last twenty years. Thus, Pelosi could only lose a handful of votes if she was to be reelected. However, in a letter to her coreligionists, the Democratic leader assured that in yesterday’s vote a “united” Democratic Party would be seen.

Two months after the election, Donald Trump still refuses to acknowledge defeat. Despite the resounding failure of his judicial front and the lack of hard evidence, he has managed to sow doubts in the minds of most of his supporters, who expect to be heard on Wednesday in Washington.

‘March for Trump’



Those demonstrations, including a ‘march for Trump’, will coincide with a session of Congress aimed at formally recording Biden’s triumph, confirmed with 306 polling stations against 232.

For their part, at least twelve senators and about 140 legislators plan to oppose the ratification of Biden’s triumph. “Congress should immediately appoint an Election Commission with full powers to investigate and conduct a ten-day emergency audit of the results in the disputed States. Once completed, each of the territories will evaluate the results of the commission’s investigation and a special legislative session will be convened to certify the change in the vote, if necessary, “they pointed out. The gesture was immediately appreciated by Trump via Twitter.

The decision caused rejection in the Republican ranks themselves. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Tomeey issued a statement accusing his colleagues of “undermining” the right of citizens to choose their rulers. “They have failed to prove their allegations in courts across the country,” he stressed, recalling that even the Department of Justice saw no evidence of fraud. “The evidence that Biden won is overwhelming,” he continued to end by assuring that he voted for Trump, but that in the session on the 6th he will “vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this attempt to discard millions of votes.”