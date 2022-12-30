In discount time, days before the House of Representatives passes into the hands of the Republicans, a commission controlled by the Democrats has released the tax returns corresponding to six years of former President Donald Trump. The publication of the edited records ends a long legal battle filed by the Republican to prevent them from seeing the light, but not the controversy surrounding the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, in its acronym in English; the US Treasury ), unable to accurately scrutinize the business volume of the tycoon while he held the presidency. The revelation adds another blemish to Trump’s record after announcing his intention to run in the 2024 elections.

According to data released this Friday, Trump paid $1.1 million (just over a million euros) in federal income taxes in his first three years as president, and none in 2020, when his income began to decline. Once in the White House, the tycoon handed over to his eldest sons the reins of the family emporium, the Trump Organization, which, according to records, had an adjusted gross income of $15.8 million in his first three years as president. . In the two years prior to his arrival at the White House, the Republican posted large business losses, records for fiscal years 2015-2020 show.

Until the Supreme Court decision, which last month cleared the delivery of Trump’s statements from 2015 to 2020, the work of the House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Democrat Richard Neal, had been since 2019 a continuous stumble. The Republican judicially went through all possible instances to prevent them from seeing the light, with arguments as bizarre as that the size of the businesses of his real estate emporium prevented him from evaluating them and rendering accounts. A similar argument was used to explain the myopia of the IRS, which was unable to fully audit him during his tenure, despite the fact that the committee approved a law that would force the Treasury to complete on-site audits within 90 days of taking office.

“A president is not an ordinary taxpayer. He has power and influence unlike any other American citizen. With that great power comes even greater responsibility,” Richard Neal said in a statement.

After getting out of two impeachment to which he was subjected by the House of Representatives, Donald Trump, 76, is facing a complicated legal offensive that could tarnish his political future or, conversely, give wings to his most extremist supporters. The congressional committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol has asked to prosecute Trump for four crimes, including obstruction of justice and insurrection. The FBI seized confidential documents that the Republican had taken from the White House, and two ongoing investigations in New York, one civil and the other criminal, analyze his business for alleged tax fraud.

The House Ways and Means committee requested the statements in 2019, arguing that Congress needed them to assess the IRS audit of presidents’ tax returns, a purpose Republicans viewed as politically motivated. Trump, who took office in January 2017, was the first presidential candidate since the 1970s not to disclose his taxes. He sued the committee to try to keep them private, but the mostly Conservative high court ruled against him.

In 2016, while still running for president, the tycoon cited the scale and complexity of his finances as a reason to defy the tradition followed by all White House hopefuls of religiously publishing their tax returns. “They are not like a normal tax return,” he said then in a television interview. For the next seven years, the Republican has equally resisted making them public, first, as he claimed, because of an “invasive” IRS audit motivated precisely by his refusal to publish them; then, from 2019, as a response to the initiative of the House committee.

Records show that Trump’s income and tax liability fluctuated wildly from 2015 to 2020, during his presidential campaign and subsequent term. They show that Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, took large deductions, claimed losses and paid little or no income tax for part of that period. In 2016, the year he won the election, and 2017, his first in the White House, the Republican paid $750 in federal taxes, according to an investigation of 20 years of tax data published by The New York Times in September 2020, two months before the elections. The scoop showed that he had not paid income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years, largely because from 2011 to 2018 he reported losing more money than he was coming in.

