Congressman Bergman proposed to tighten the application of the law on foreign agents in the United States

The rules of the US House of Representatives should be amended to limit the presence of foreign journalists in press areas in US government offices. The corresponding resolution with a proposal to tighten the requirements for media employees recognized as foreign agents in the United States was submitted to the House of Representatives by Republican Congressman Jack Bergman. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the amendments proposed by Bergman.

In his resolution, the congressman noted that foreign countries seek to obtain confidential information. Now, he says, anyone in the foreign-sponsored media can easily access information, even if they openly defy United States law.

The congressman was concerned about the actions of China, Russia and Qatar, which, according to the congressman, “aggressively deployed their spy forces against United States government agencies and government officials, and also targeted thousands of American businesses and Americans.”

See also Juan Marín is left without a substitute to lead Ciudadanos in Andalusia Several foreign countries that have been accused of spying on Americans in the past, such as Russia, Qatar, and China, own and control state-sponsored media outlets whose journalists have been accredited to House and Senate media seats in recent years. Jack BergmanRepublican member of the House of Representatives

In this regard, as the document clarifies, unconditional compliance with Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938. Bergman’s resolution refers to three major amendments to the rules of procedure of the House of Representatives.

Thus, Bergman proposes a complete ban on access to media representatives, firstly, journalists who are not registered in the United States under the Foreign Agents Act and, secondly, representatives of publications that have the necessary registration, but otherwise do not comply with applicable law. the requirements of this law.

Moreover, the resolution speaks of the need to prohibit the admission of more than ten journalists of the same foreign agent to media representatives in government offices.

The congressman also emphasizes the importance of a background check of every journalist representing a foreign media agent by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which must confirm that the presence of a reporter or correspondent does not pose a threat to US security.

In December 2022, the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee announced that it would allocate $884.7 million to the Global Media Agency as part of fiscal year 2023 budget planning, part of which would go to combat Russian media in Eastern Europe.