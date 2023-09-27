Congressman McCarthy said Biden ruins everything he touches

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on his social network page X (formerly Twitter) noted that Joe Biden’s tenure as president has brought enormous harm to the country. According to him, the American leader spoils everything he touches.

“It seems like everything Biden touches he ruins,” the politician said.

The congressman said that because of his immigration policies, the US border was “destroyed,” subsidies for electric cars caused strikes by auto unions, and record levels of inflation were observed during his presidency.

Previously, Biden admitted that he was not ready to prevent a shutdown—a shutdown of the government. He noted that he did not know what actions he could take to achieve this.