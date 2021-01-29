The speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Democrat Nancy Pelosi wanted more money from the state to ensure security in the Capitol and its protection from “internal enemies.” On Friday, January 29, The Independent reports.

According to Pelosi, after the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the 45th US President Donald Trump in early January, more members of Congress are beginning to worry about their safety. At the same time, the politician believes, the Capitol may face a threat not only external, but also internal.

“This means that we have members of Congress who want to bring weapons into the building and who have threatened other members of Congress with reprisals,” the speaker of the House of Representatives explained. In her opinion, in such conditions, it is necessary to increase funding for the security system of the Capitol.

The exact amount of additional funds required by the policies was not disclosed. Who exactly she considers to be internal enemies, Pelosi also did not specify.

According to The Independent, Pelosi made a similar statement after the Capitol Police Chief proposed to strengthen the protection of the building, including by placing ready-made reserve forces in the immediate vicinity and installing a permanent fence around it. At the moment, after the assault attempt, the Capitol is surrounded by temporary fences.

Earlier in January, a number of lawmakers who supported Trump’s impeachment began receiving threats, according to the newspaper. It also became known that the deputy of the US House of Representatives from the Republican Party Marjorie Taylor Green supported violence against the Democrats on Facebook: in particular, likes from her official page are on comments calling for violence against former President Barack Obama and Pelosi herself. In addition, some GOP officials have actively objected to the need to go through metal detectors recently installed in front of the House entrance.

Protesters against the election results, Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building on January 6 and surrounded the Senate hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. Dozens of people were detained, five people were killed.