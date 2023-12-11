The US Congress did not include in its schedule before the holidays consideration of the White House's request to provide Ukraine with a new aid package. The relevant information was published on December 11 on portal United States House of Representatives.

For example, on December 12, a House committee will hold hearings on competition with China, as well as on the investigation into the impeachment of American President Joe Biden.

On December 13 and 14, congressmen are also not going to discuss financing of Ukraine. Starting December 15, the House of Representatives goes on Christmas and New Year's holidays, which will last until January 9.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is in the United States. On December 12, the Ukrainian leader is scheduled to meet with the American president, as well as with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

Earlier that day, Zelensky, during a speech at the National Defense University (NDU), criticized the US Congress and called on Washington to provide additional military assistance to the republic.

The day before, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden invited Zelensky to hold a meeting at the White House to discuss the needs of Kyiv.

Earlier, on December 8, it was reported that the amount of military assistance provided by Washington to Kyiv would be $300 million according to the draft US defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year. According to these data, the volume of the new US defense budget will be 3% more than in the last fiscal year.

The day before, on December 7, the White House reported that the US administration could not promise the Ukrainian authorities to provide further assistance due to the lack of consent of the American Congress to allocate it.

Prior to this, on December 6, the US Senate at its next meeting did not approve the bill to provide the next aid package to Ukraine. On the same day, due to the uncertainty regarding assistance to Kyiv, Joe Biden made a special address, saying that Congress must urgently approve a request for funds for Ukraine.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.