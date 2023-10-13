Senator Blackburn demanded Sullivan’s immediate resignation as counsel.

Senator Marsha Blackburn demanded the immediate resignation of US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan, reports RIA News.

According to her, the adviser to the American leader regularly misled the country’s government about security threats around the world. Blackburn cited the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict as an example. “Just eight days before [палестинское движение] Hamas staged its own barbaric surprise in the form of an attack on Israel, he said that “the Middle East today is calmer than in the last two decades,” she noted.

The congresswoman also criticized Sullivan’s Iran policy, saying it “emboldened the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.” In particular, Blackburn condemned the easing of sanctions against Tehran. In her opinion, such a solution was ineffective, which is confirmed by the situation around Israel.

CNN previously reported that the American administration was repeatedly warned about the increased threat of worsening the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. According to the channel’s sources, the country’s intelligence notified the government of this several weeks before the Hamas attack on Israel.