Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green, in a speech in Congress, condemned the financing of Ukraine – she recalled that the state is not a member of NATO. She posted a video of the performance on her Twitter on July 13.

“I want to remind Congress once again that Ukraine is neither the 51st state of America nor its NATO ally,” Greene said.

The politician emphasized that American taxpayers work every day to protect the borders of their state, and not to finance permanent foreign wars.

“Passing the American National Defense Authorization Act should not include funding endless foreign wars while homeless veterans lie on our streets,” the congresswoman said.

On June 30, it was reported that the United States spent $4.5 billion to pay off Ukraine’s public debt, according to an independent audit of American taxpayer funds allocated to Kyiv. His data was given by the editor-in-chief of the news site The Grayzone Max Blumenthal. He stated that $4.5 billion is $30 per US citizen. Money is being allocated to Ukraine at a time when 40% of Americans cannot afford an ambulance, the journalist stressed.

Earlier, on June 26, The American Conservative reported that Europe was tired of financing Ukraine and would not fight for it in the event of a real war with Russia.

At the end of May, the Chinese newspaper Global Times pointed out that European leaders, despite tough rhetoric, hope that hostilities in Ukraine will soon cease, since Europe has already suffered enough from the Ukrainian crisis.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which was announced by the authorities of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.