Congressman James accused Russia and China of pushing the US out of the global South

Michigan Rep. John James said Russia and China are pushing the United States out of the global South. He spoke about this in a conversation with Fox Business, published on YouTube.

James accused Russia and China of pushing the United States out of the global South and emphasized that at the same time, American President Joe Biden is making the country weaker on the world stage “every time he goes abroad.” In his opinion, the country’s leader and his entourage flew to the G20 summit on airliners to lecture India and the global South on climate change.

The congressman added that Russia and China are “literally eating lunch” for the United States in the region. However, Western countries seek to win over the global South and continue to pursue a foreign policy based on moralizing.

Earlier, Russian senator Alexei Pushkov spoke about the failure of the American delegation at the G20. He clarified that the Global South has moved further away from the Global West.