US Senator Green: Biden’s visit to Kyiv is an insult to Americans

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv is an insult to the memory of Americans, who celebrate Presidents’ Day on February 20, a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to the birthday of George Washington. So the secret trip of the American leader was appreciated by Congressional Senator and Republican Marjorie Taylor Green in Telegram.

“It’s very insulting. Today, on Presidents Day, Joe Biden chose Ukraine over America. At the same time, he makes the American people pay for the maintenance of the Ukrainian government and its war. I can’t express how much Americans hate Joe Biden,” she said in a post.