Washington (AFP) – A Latina supporter of former Republican President Donald Trump and a 25-year-old activist are some of the new faces of the United States Congress who are sworn in this Tuesday.

After the midterm elections on November 8 in the United States, in which Joe Biden’s Democrats managed to retain their majority in the Senate and the Republicans achieved a slim majority in the House of Representatives, this Tuesday, January 3, the new legislature in the US Congress with the inauguration of the new elected officials.

While the inauguration in the Senate takes place without major complications, in the Lower House the leader of the Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, candidate for the presidency of the legislative body, did not obtain enough votes to proclaim himself the winner in the first ballot, an unprecedented event. in the last century. The internal rebellion of the most radical wing of the Republican Party prevented the Californian representative from taking the role of ‘speaker’ of the chamber in the first vote, which began after noon on the US east coast.

Apart from the development of this event, crucial to launch the legislature in one of the chambers of Congress, these are some of the new faces of the legislature in the North American nation:

Monica De La Cruz

De la Cruz embodies the new uninhibited face of the Republican Party in Texas. She was elected as a congresswoman after a campaign in which she promised to finish Trump’s wall on the border with Mexico to stop the arrival of migrants, mostly Latin Americans.

“It’s important to have people who live on the border, who understand the border and who represent it,” the 48-year-old said.

Republican Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, a candidate in the upcoming general election for the House’s 15th congressional district, speaks in her office in Alamo, Texas on July 8, 2021. AP – Eric Gay

Maxwell Frost

He is 25 years old and will be the first elected to the House of Representatives from “generation Z”, whose interests he intends to defend.

Democrat Maxwell Frost at the Orlando Pride Parade in Florida on October 15, 2022 © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Maxwell Frost is committed to social justice and the fight against climate change and intends to use his mandate to combat gun violence.

The young Democrat entered politics at age 15, horrified like so many of his compatriots by a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012.

In an interview with the AFP news agency in October, he said he is upset with some clichés about his generation, considered too impatient.

john fetterman

This man who measures more than two meters fights for the legalization of marijuana and the development of unions.

Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania on October 26, 2022 © Branden EASTWOOD / AFP

John Fetterman, 53, won one of the closest contests of the November midterm elections: a seat as senator from Pennsylvania.

It was decisive for the Democrats to maintain control of the upper house and therefore for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.

JD Vance

He is one of the few champions of Donald Trump who was elected in the November elections, with a seat in the Senate from Ohio.

Donald Trump (L) and Republican candidate JD Vance in Ohio on November 7, 2022 © Megan JELINGER / AFP

A newcomer to politics, JD Vance, 38, rose to prominence by publishing “Hillbilly Elegy” in 2016, a successful account of his humble and chaotic childhood in a working-class town in this state, a symbol of deteriorating areas of the United States populated predominantly by whites.

He became a financial investor in California. He entered politics last year and won his party’s primary with the help of the former Republican president.

with AFP