The Democratic-majority Senate voted 88-9 to pass the measure to avoid the fourth partial shutdown of the federal government in a decade, sending it to President Joe Biden, who signed it into law before the deadline of 12:01 a.m. EDT, or 04:01. GMT.

McCarthy abandoned the insistence of party hardliners earlier that any bill be passed solely through Republican votes, a change that could prompt a far-right party member to try to oust him from his leadership role.

The House of Representatives supported funding the government until November 17 by a majority of 335 votes to 91, and the matter received the support of a larger number of Democrats than Republicans.

The vote represents a major shift in the situation from days ago, when the lockdown seemed inevitable.

Any shutdown would mean that most of the government’s four million employees would not receive their pay whether they were working or not, and would shut down a range of federal services from national parks to financial regulatory agencies.

Federal agencies have already drawn up detailed plans outlining which services, such as airport screening and border patrol, will continue, and what will need to be closed, including scientific research and food aid for seven million poor mothers.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote: “The American people can breathe a sigh of relief: There will be no government shutdown tonight.”

He added: “Democrats have said from the beginning that the only solution to avoid a shutdown is bipartisanship, and we are pleased that Speaker McCarthy has finally responded to our message.”

Democrats see it as a win

About 209 Democrats supported the bill, far more than the 126 Republicans who approved it. Democrats called the result a win.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters ahead of the vote, “The extremist Republicans lost… and the American people won.”

McCarthy’s shift in position was supported by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who earlier backed a similar measure that the Senate would hold a potential vote on and has broad bipartisan support, even though the House bill dropped aid to Ukraine.

The bill provides another 45 days of funding to the federal government, enough to last through mid-November, but does not provide additional money to help Ukraine in the war.

McCarthy played down fears that hardline Republicans would try to oust him.

But he told reporters: “If I have to risk my job to defend the American people, I will do it.”