The Senate voted 63-36 to approve the bill, which passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday, as lawmakers raced against the clock after months of partisan bickering between Democrats and Republicans.

The US Treasury has warned that it will not be able to make all of its payments on June 5 if Congress fails to act by then.

Senators rejected nearly a dozen amendments before a final vote to send the bill to Biden for signature before Monday’s deadline.

Under the legislation, the federal borrowing limit is set to be suspended until January 1, 2025.