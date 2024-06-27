Congressman Molenaar: China builds 540 times more ships per year than the United States

China now builds about 540 times more ships per year than the United States, said Republican Rep. John Molenaar of Michigan. Writes about this RIA News.

He pointed to a lag behind China in a key area. “Today the United States accounts for one-tenth of one percent of world shipbuilding,” he noted. At the same time, the share of Chinese shipyards, where almost 20 percent of operating costs are subsidized by Beijing, accounts for 54 percent, Molenaar emphasized.

The congressman added that China seeks to ensure sustainable industrial dominance.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Chinese enterprises produce too many goods; this strategy upsets the global balance and threatens China itself. According to her, a particular imbalance is observed in categories such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, and semiconductors.