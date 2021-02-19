Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey, the respective CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter, is it so cited again before the United States Congress to talk about the disinformation on its platforms, announced this Thursday the Energy and Commerce Committee of the Chamber of Representatives.

The commission has referred in particular to false rumors about Covid-19 vaccines or false claims that have circulated about alleged electoral fraud in the November 2020 US elections.

This kind of misinformation “exacerbated national crises with serious consequences in real life in terms of public health and safety, “lawmakers said in a statement.

The three leaders they will have to answer the questions on March 25th.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook; Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter: the two most questioned platforms AFP Photo

They are all familiar with the exercise: This will be Zuckerberg’s fourth appearance since July, and Pichai and Dorsey’s third. Previous hearings have focused on issues such as possible anti-competitive practices and the legal protection of platforms against lawsuits related to third-party content.

Tech giants have come under fire for a few years from across the political spectrum.

Democrats criticize Facebook, Twitter, YouTube (Google) and others for not doing enough to combat problematic content (incitement to violence, misinformation, hate speech).

Republicans, on the other hand, feel censored by social networks, although they use them abundantly for their electoral campaigns.

Trump, again, the center of controversy

Trump’s suspension was widely criticized in the United States. AP Photo

They will undoubtedly address the issue of suspending former President Donald Trump’s accounts from the main platforms.

The former president maintained the myth of an alleged massive electoral fraud that would have cost him the elections, and encouraged his supporters to go to Congress to protest.

On January 6, rioters violently invaded the headquarters of the United States Congress during Joe Biden’s victory certification ceremony. This attack left five dead and shocked the country.

“For too long, the technology giants have refused to acknowledge the role they have played in manufacturing and spreading misinformation to their audiences. Self-regulation of the industry has failed,” the lawmakers said in their statement.

On the other hand, Google and Facebook face Lawsuits from the competition authorities for abuse of dominant position.

Republicanism vs. Twitter, second round

Ted Cruz had a strong crossover last year with Jack Dorsey. Reuters photo

Republican Senator Ted Cruz had a harsh indictment against Jack Dorsey. The context of an incisive question was a hearing where Congress questioned them harshly, on October 28 of last year. Who the hell chose you?

“The three witnesses that we have before the committee today collectively represent the greatest threat to freedom of expression in the United States and the greatest threat we have to free and fair elections,” he said. To later finish: “Of the three players that we have before us, the behavior of Twitter has been, by far, the most atrocious,” he had fired, and then pointed out the “danger” on freedom of expression.

Cruz confronted Dorsey with a decision by Twitter this year to block a publication of the American newspaper New York Post in which Joe Biden, who at that time was a Democratic candidate, was accused of corruption, to later become president of the United States.

It was a tense moment that works as a backdrop for an audience that, specialists believe, it may be just as intense.

