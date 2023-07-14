Such as EL TIEMPO had anticipated this MondayThe United States confirmed that it has suspended monitoring of coca crops in Colombia for the first time in more than three decades, a decision that has drawn strong criticism from members of the Republican party.

“We constantly evaluate the effectiveness of various counternarcotics measures and make changes to our work as needed. We continue to work with the Colombian government to monitor illicit coca crops,” said a State Department spokesperson after clarifying that the suspension was temporary.

The official response from the State Department came via email and was reported by both the AP Agency and the EFE Agency.

The spokesman did not specify when the monitoring will be resumed, that allows the US to establish the extent of illicit crops in the country.

Suspending coca monitoring in Colombia is ridiculous.

Sources consulted by this newspaper both in the White House and in the State Department and others had already confirmed the decision to this newspaper since the beginning of the week.

According to these sources, the decision was made approximately two and a half months ago when the Colombian government was informed that not only had the program been suspended, but also that the annual report on illicit crops in the country that the White House normally publishes in June would not come out. every year.

Both Republican Senator Marco Rubio and House representatives Lincoln Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar came out against the Joe Biden administration for the measure and questioned the underlying motivations.

“Suspending coca monitoring in Colombia is ridiculous. This is a gift to the Petro administration that is actively negotiating with the ELN and Maduro. It is another example of the Biden administration making concessions to far-left governments in the region,” Rubio said. .

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68